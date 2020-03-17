Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock worth $116,814,545. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Docusign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Docusign by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

