Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of MUR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 6,380,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,620. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.05%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,765 shares of company stock valued at $574,351 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

