Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

