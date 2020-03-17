Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,411,000 after buying an additional 2,051,380 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,929,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 252,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 2,696,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

