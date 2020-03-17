Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,791,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $457,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,884 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,311 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. 107,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -818.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

