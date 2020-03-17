Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Lifted by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 214,201 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Dynavax Technologies worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

