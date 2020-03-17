Edgewood Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,096. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $988.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,701. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.