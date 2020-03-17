Edgewood Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,128,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,326.83.

Amazon.com stock traded up $132.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,821.72. 9,042,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

