Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 16.6%

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) shares were down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $57.36, approximately 1,115,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 420,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,029,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

