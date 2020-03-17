Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives $6.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.26.
ECA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
NYSE:ECA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,667,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. Encana has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.
About Encana
Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.
