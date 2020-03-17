Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 273,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,053. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after buying an additional 478,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

