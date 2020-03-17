Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Evertz Technologies stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.75. 20,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,398. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.