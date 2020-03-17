Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 16.6%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) fell 16.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.28, 1,683,745 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,056,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.