Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) fell 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $28.29, 4,415,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,355,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,452.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 531,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

