Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 157,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after buying an additional 1,600,943 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

