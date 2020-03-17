Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Lowered to $6.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 20,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.34. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

