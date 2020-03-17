Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) fell 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.77, 3,437,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,230,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.45%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,856,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Frontline by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.