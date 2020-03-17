Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Garrison Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years. Garrison Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of GARS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,140. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. Analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

