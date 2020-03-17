Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

OGZPY stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,149. Gazprom PAO has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.