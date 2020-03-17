Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 970,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,913. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

