Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 17.1%

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) shares fell 17.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.35, 1,473,815 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 893,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Glaukos by 93.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

