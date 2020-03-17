Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 16.5%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $59.04, approximately 1,719,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,273,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.23 and a beta of -0.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $724,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,147.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,552 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

