Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 16.9%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price dropped 16.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 37,922,434 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 18,023,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $190,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Halliburton by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,384,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after buying an additional 331,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

