Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Heineken in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Shares of Heineken stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.04. 97,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
