Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Heineken in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.04. 97,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

