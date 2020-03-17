HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 60,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

