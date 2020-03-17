Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $72,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 635,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 428,010 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 117,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 176,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 9,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

HON traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. 744,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average is $172.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

