Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 892.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,526 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Hyatt Hotels worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after acquiring an additional 477,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after acquiring an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. 3,550,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,935. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,892 shares of company stock valued at $60,461,939 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

