Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Down 16.4%

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) fell 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.30, 880,625 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 514,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INOV. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 392.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

