Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Down 16.8%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price dropped 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.51 and last traded at $137.28, approximately 853,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 646,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.07.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

