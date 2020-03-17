Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 49,962 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $152,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,048,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,119,260. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

