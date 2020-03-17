Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Down 15.2%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)’s stock price dropped 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, approximately 5,016,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,043,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In related news, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

