Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Down 16.1%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price dropped 16.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.80, approximately 750,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 565,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

