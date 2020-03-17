Investors Purchase High Volume of NY MTG TR INC/SH Call Options (NASDAQ:NYMT)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,642% compared to the average daily volume of 130 call options.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

NYMT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,616,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,954. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 118.84.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, President Jason T. Serrano purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

