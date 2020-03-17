John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JBT stock traded up $10.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

