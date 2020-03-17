JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $253,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,144,000 after purchasing an additional 997,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. 35,190,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,411,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.55 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.