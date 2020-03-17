Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Kaiser Aluminum makes up approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 193,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,648. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

