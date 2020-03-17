KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,046 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 1.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 54.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 53.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE KBR traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 312,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

