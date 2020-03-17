Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 90,410 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 914,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. comprises 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 354,133 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 4,636,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.