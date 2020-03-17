Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 95,624 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $189,000.

EPM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 171,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,661. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several research firms have commented on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

