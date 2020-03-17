Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,874 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Olin worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 6,680,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

