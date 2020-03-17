Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 22,264 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Independent Bank Group worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 904,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.32. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.