Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 2,527,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,268. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

