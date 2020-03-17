Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $788,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,624,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

