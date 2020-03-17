Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Virtu Financial worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after acquiring an additional 436,664 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 636,499 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140,778 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 3,109,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,673. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.