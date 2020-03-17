Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,482,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 225,546 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 134,415 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. 30,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.