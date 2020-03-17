Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises about 1.5% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of BOK Financial worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 73,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

