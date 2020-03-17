Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

BWXT traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

