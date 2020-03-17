Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $239.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.