Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,858,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,171. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.