Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 6,263,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.